US Open Semifinals 2023: How to watch the Coco Gauff vs. Karolina Muchova match

Coco Gauff, of the United States, reacts to the crowd after defeating Jelena Ostapenko, of Latvia, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) (Manu Fernandez/AP)

The last Grand Slam of the season continues today with the Women's Semifinals, where American tennis star No. 6 Coco Gauff will face off against No. 10 Karolina Muchova. With some major upsets in the women's competition, including last year's defending champion Iga Swiatek, No. 3 seed Jessica Pegula and No. 5 seed Ons Jabeur all getting knocked out of the competition before the Quarterfinals, all eyes are on the young American tennis star as she heads into her very first US Open Semifinals. Gauff heads into the match fresh off her victory in two sets, 6-0, 6-2, against Jelena Ostapenko. The 19-year-old is having a momentous summer — she's 16-1 since Wimbledon, and currently has a clear shot at winning her first career Grand Slam.

Here’s how you can catch the Gauff vs. Muchova match, plus the rest of the action on the court during the 2023 US Open.

How to watch Coco Gauff's next match in the US Open:

Date: Thursday, September 7, 2023

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Arthur Ashe Stadium

TV channel:ESPN

Streaming: Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, VPN

When is Coco Gauff's next match?

U.S. player Coco Gauff faces Karolina Muchova in the US Open Semifinals tonight around 7 p.m. ET.

Where to watch Gauff vs. Muchova

The Gauff vs. Muchova match will air on ESPN. Notably, the match in Arthur Ashe Stadium will not be livestreamed on ESPN+, so if you want to tune in, you'll either need access to ESPN or a VPN.

How to watch Gauff vs. Muchova

How to watch US Open tennis for free (sort of):

While ESPN is a pricey cable channel, US Open coverage will air free in Australia (9Now) and New Zealand (TVNZ+). Even if you're based in the US, you can access free US Open livestream coverage with the help of a VPN.

US Open 2023 full broadcast schedule:

Here is what time US Open matches start, what time you can start streaming them and what channels you’ll need to watch every tennis match.

Thursday, September 7

Doubles/Junior/Wheelchair: 12 p.m. - 9 p.m. (ESPN+)

Women's Singles Semifinals: 7 p.m. - 11 p.m. (ESPN/ESPN Deportes/ESPN Plus)

Friday, September 8

Junior / Wheelchair: 12 p.m. - 9 p.m. (ESPN+)

Men's Doubles Final: 12 p.m. - 2 p.m. (ESPN2)

Men's Singles Semifinals #1: 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. (ESPN / ESPN Deportes / ESPN+)

Men's Singles Semifinals #2: 7 p.m.-10 p.m. (ESPN / ESPN Deportes / ESPN+)

Saturday, September 9

Mixed Doubles Final: 12 p.m. - 2 p.m. (ESPN3)

Junior / Wheelchair: 12 p.m. - 9 p.m. (ESPN+)

Women's Singles Final: 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. (ESPN / ESPN Deportes / ESPN+)

Live at the US Open: 7 p.m. - 8 p.m. (Tennis Channel)

Sunday, September 10

Wheelchair: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m. (ESPN+)

Women's Doubles Final: 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. (ESPN)

Men's Final Preview Show: 3 p.m. - 4 p.m. (ESPN / ESPN Deportes / ESPN+)

Men's Singles Final: 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. (ESPN / ESPN Deportes / ESPN+)

Live at the US Open: 7 p.m. - 8 p.m. (Tennis Channel)

