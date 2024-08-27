US Open: Naomi Osaka notches first top 10 win in 4 years

2024 US Open - Day 2 NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 27: Naomi Osaka of Japan reacts to defeating Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia in the first round on Day 2 of the US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 27, 2024 in New York City (Photo by Robert Prange/Getty Images) (Robert Prange/Getty Images)

If Naomi Osaka is going to break back into the tennis elite, the US Open is a natural place for her to do so.

The two-time US Open champion defeated No. 10 seed Jeļena Ostapenko 6-3, 6-2 in the first round on Tuesday, her first win over a top 10 opponent in four years. Her last such win was over Kiki Bertans at the 2020 Brisbane International.

Osaka, 26, was visibly emotional after the match:

The form on display was vintage Osaka, who overwhelmed Ostapenko in a way that should be familiar to anyone who has watched her win Grand Slam titles. It started with a dominating serve, winning 24-of-30 first serve points with nine aces and zero double faults.

Sporting a Tinkerbell-esque neon green outfit, she committed only five unforced errors across two sets, compared to 21 from Ostapenko, and didn't fail a single break point.

From the US Open:

"[Ostapenko] was hitting some really good shots and I just told myself, "Keep going, keep going and keep fighting for every point and maybe you'll have an opportunity.' Eventually I did."

Osaka will now advance to face a fellow former top 10 player in Karolína Muchová, who has had her 2024 season derailed by a wrist injury. A win on Thursday would give Osaka her first appearance in the third round of a Grand Slam since the 2022 Australian Open.

She hasn't reached the quarterfinal of a Grand Slam since winning the 2021 Australian Open, which is a very long time in tennis. Months after winning that 2021 Australian Open, Osaka put her career on hiatus citing mental health issues, amid a controversy over her refusal to speak with the media at the French Open. She struggled to return to form upon her return and went on another hiatus after getting upset at the US Open.

2022 wasn't much better for Osaka as she struggled with injuries and consistency, and she finally took all of 2023 off after announcing she was pregnant. She is now making her way back in 2024, with flashes of talent.

After losing in the first round of the Australian Open this year, Osaka put a scare into world No. 1 Iga Swiatek at the French Open, taking the eventual champion to match point. Overall, she is 18-15 this year, with no titles.