U.S. Open: Matthieu Pavon cards tournament's first hole-in-one, Sam Burns follows suit

By Jay Busbee, Yahoo Sports

The first ace of the 2023 U.S. Open belongs to a Frenchman.

Matthieu Pavon became the first player from France to card a hole-in-one at the U.S. Open thanks to a beauty of a shot at the 124-yard 15th hole at Los Angeles Country Club:

"I don't know how many players have got a hole-in-one in a U.S. Open," Pavon said after his 1-over 71. "It's quite cool to be part of this group of people and it's my first as a professional. So sharing this with the crowd today was just a moment I would never forget."

A few hours later, Sam Burns aced the same hole.

Pavon is the first Frenchman to make a hole-in-one at any major since Thomas Levet did it in 2009 at the Open Championship at Turnberry.

For those interested in the technical specs: the ball traveled 105 miles per hour with a rotation of 11,476 rpm, and hit an apex of 100 feet before descending. This marked the 49th registered hole-in-one in U.S. Open history. Cameron Young carded one most recently last year at The Country Club's 165-yard sixth hole in the second round.

The hole-in-one dropped Pavon to even par; after a bogey on the 18th, Pavon finished the day at 1-over. Burns finished his round at 1-under.

"I mean, it was just an unbelievable feeling," Pavon said. "I'm just seeing now how I reacted because I didn't know I was that emotional. Things happen and I can't remember what I did at that moment, to be fair."

Xander Schauffele and Rickie Fowler hold a share of the lead after 18 holes in Los Angeles. Those two posted a record 8-under 62 to kick off the tournament.

