U.S. Open: How much did Wyndham Clark earn with his win at Los Angeles Country Club?

Wyndham Clark holds the trophy after winning after the U.S. Open golf tournament at Los Angeles Country Club on Sunday, June 18, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Matt York)

LOS ANGELES — The U.S. Open brought a record amount of money to Los Angeles Country Club this week.

The third major championship of the year offered a $20 million purse for this year’s major championship, the first in Los Angeles in 75 years. That marked a $2.5 million increase from last year’s tournament, and the largest purse in tournament history. It also topped the $18 million prize pool offered at the Masters earlier this year.

Wyndham Clark, after starting the day with a share of the lead, held on to take home the U.S. Open on Sunday night. The win marked his first major championship, and just his second ever PGA Tour win. Rory McIlroy finished a shot back, falling short once again while trying to win his first major championship in nearly a decade.

Here’s how much Clark took home with his win, and how much the rest of the field earned in Los Angeles.

U.S. Open payouts

Winner | Wyndham Clark: $3.6 million

2nd | Rory McIlroy: $2.16 million

3rd | Scottie Scheffler: $1.413 million

4th | Cam Smith: $990,867

T5 | Tommy Fleetwood, Min Woo Lee, Rickie Fowler: $738,934 each

T8 | Tom Kim, Harris English: $562,808 each

T10 | Austin Eckorat, Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson, Xander Schauffele: $491,182 each

T14 | Russell Henley, Collin Morikawa, Patrick Cantlay: $332,343 each

T17 | Brooks Koepka, Matt Fitzpatrick: $284,167 each

19th | Viktor Hovland: $258,662

T20 | Jordan Smith, Nick Hardy, Denny McCarthy, Keith Mitchell, Shane Lowry, Bryson DeChambeau, Ryutaro Nagano: $200,152 each

T27 | Sahith Theegala, Sergio Garcia, Justin Suh, Tyrrell Hatton, Padraig Harrington: $156,217 each

T32 | Patrick Rodgers, Dylan Wu, Cameron Young, Sam Burns, Joaquin Niemann, Tony Finau, Hideki Matsuyama: $100,001 each

T39 | David Puig, Si Woo Kim, Eric Cole: $85,441 each

T43 | Sam Bennett, Sam Stevens, Andrew Putnam, Ryan Fox, Billy Horschel, Bryan Harman: $66,532 each

T49 | Mackenzie Hughes, Sebastián Muñoz, Charley Hoffman, Kevin Streelman, Gary Woodland: $49,224

T54 | Romain Langasque, Abraham Ancer: $45,270

T56 | Patrick Reed, Ryan Gerard: $44,420

58th | Yuto Katsuragawa: $43,783

59th | Adam Hadwin: $43,358

T60 | Jacob Solomon, Adam Svensson: $42,720

63rd | Ryo Ishikawa: $42,083

The 76 golfers who missed the cut this week each earned $10,000.