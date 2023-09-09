US Open Finals 2023: How to watch the Coco Gauff vs. Aryna Sabalenka match right now

Coco Gauff, of the United States, celebrates her win against Karolina Muchova, of the Czech Republic, during the women's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) (Frank Franklin II/AP)

The last Grand Slam of the season continues today with the Women's Finals, where American tennis star No. 6 Coco Gauff will face off against No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka. Gauff heads into the match fresh off her Semifinals victory over Karolina Muchova in straight sets. The 19-year-old is having a momentous summer — she's 16-1 since Wimbledon, and will play her very first US Open Singles Final today, with a very real chance of winning her first career Grand Slam. The 19-year-old American is the youngest US Open finalist since Serena Williams in 2001.

Sabalenka overcame a slow start to defeat No. 19 Madison Keys in her Semifinals match, pulling off one of the biggest comebacks of her career, and squashing any hope of an All American US Open Final. The Belarusian player has been the tournament favorite since the upset of No. 1 seed and defending champ Iga Swiatek's defeat early on in the Grand Slam.

The match between the No. 2 and No. 6 seeds is sure to be an exciting one. Here’s how you can catch the Gauff vs. Sabalenka match, plus the rest of the action on the court during the 2023 US Open.

How to watch US Open Women's Final:

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Time: 4 p.m. ET

Location: Arthur Ashe Stadium

TV channel:ESPN

Streaming: Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, VPN

When is the Guaff vs. Sabalenka Final match?

U.S. player Coco Gauff faces Aryna Sabalenka in the US Open Finals this afternoon at 4 p.m. ET.

Where to watch Gauff vs. Sabalenka

The Gauff vs. Sabalenka match will air on ESPN. Notably, the match in Arthur Ashe Stadium will not be livestreamed on ESPN+, so if you want to tune in, you'll either need access to ESPN or a VPN.

How to watch Gauff vs. Sabalenka

How to watch US Open tennis for free (sort of):

While ESPN is a pricey cable channel, US Open coverage will air free in Australia (9Now) and New Zealand (TVNZ+). Even if you're based in the US, you can access free US Open livestream coverage with the help of a VPN.

US Open 2023 full broadcast schedule:

Here is what time US Open matches start, what time you can start streaming them and what channels you’ll need to watch every tennis match.

Saturday, September 9

Mixed Doubles Final: 12 p.m. - 2 p.m. (ESPN3)

Junior / Wheelchair: 12 p.m. - 9 p.m. (ESPN+)

Women's Singles Final: 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. (ESPN / ESPN Deportes / ESPN+)

Live at the US Open: 7 p.m. - 8 p.m. (Tennis Channel)

Sunday, September 10

Wheelchair: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m. (ESPN+)

Women's Doubles Final: 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. (ESPN)

Men's Final Preview Show: 3 p.m. - 4 p.m. (ESPN / ESPN Deportes / ESPN+)

Men's Singles Final: 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. (ESPN / ESPN Deportes / ESPN+)

Live at the US Open: 7 p.m. - 8 p.m. (Tennis Channel)

Every way to stream the US Open in 2023: