UFC 291: Roman Kopylov notches 2nd-round KO with wild head kick

UFC 291: Kopylov v Ribeiro SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - JULY 29: Roman Kopylov of Russia reacts after his KO victory over Claudio Ribeiro of Brazil in a middleweight fight during the UFC 291 event at Delta Center on July 29, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images) (Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

There's really nothing like a standing head kick finding skull in MMA, as one bout at UFC 291 showed.

Middleweight Roman Kopylov delivered the finish of the night with head kick of Claudio Ribeiro in the second round during prelims, sending the Brazilian to the floor stunned. Kopylov got one more hit on the ground in before the fight was called.

KOPYLOV’S NASTY HEADKICK DROPS RIBEIRO 😱#UFC291 LIVE on ABC and ESPN 🍿 pic.twitter.com/ZX8Gb4hUC3 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 30, 2023

The first round had been more evenly matched, with Ribeiro landing 31 significant strikes to Kopylov's 30. Of course, Kopylov's second strike of the second round was much more significant.

The win is Kopylov's third straight and his third straight finish, having notched a third-round KO of Alessio Di Chirico last September and a second-round TKO of Punahele Soriano in January. The Russian's record now stands at 11-2.

Kopylov delivered the highlight of the prelims for an event competing with the Terence Crawford-Errol Spence Jr. boxing match in a very busy night for combat sports. UFC 291 is headlined by a rematch between Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje for the revived "BMF" belt, while the co-main event will have former UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira face former light heavyweight champ Jan Blachowicz for his light heavyweight debut.

Both bouts could decide who gets the next title shot in their respective divisions.