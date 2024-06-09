UConn's Dan Hurley plans to make final decision about Lakers offer on Monday: Report

NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament - National Championship GLENDALE, ARIZONA - APRIL 08: Head coach Dan Hurley of the Connecticut Huskies celebrates a shot during the National College Basketball Championship game against the Purdue Boilermakers at State Farm Stadium on April 08, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images) (Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

UConn head coach Dan Hurley has a tough decision ahead, but the final choice may be coming sooner rather than later.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Hurley plans to make a decision about where he will go next — whether to stay at UConn, or to become the Los Angeles Lakers' new head coach — as soon as Monday.

UConn coach Dan Hurley plans to make a decision on his future Monday, he tells ESPN. Lakers made a “compelling case” to him in LA but he loves what he’s built with the two-time defending national champions and is weighing it all now. Full story: https://t.co/dlTX9SkdHG — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 9, 2024

In weighing both sides, Hurley told ESPN that the Lakers made a "compelling case" and presented a "compelling vision," but that he is also proud of what he's built with the Huskies. Hurley is coming off of back-to-back NCAA Championships with UConn.

Hurley traveled to LA on Thursday and met with the Lakers on Friday to discuss a potential deal before returning to the east coast on Saturday. He told ESPN that he was "extremely impressed" with Lakers VP and GM Rob Pelinka and owner Jeanie Buss, who are reportedly offering a massive contract that would keep Hurley in Los Angeles long-term.

If Hurley choose to go to the NBA, he will replace Darvin Ham, who was fired by the Lakers after just two seasons following a first-round playoff elimination.

The Lakers won the NBA Championship in 2020, but have struggled since, losing in the first round of the playoffs twice and missing the postseason entirely in 2022. The Lakers hope that a champion like Hurley will provide a spark that will push the team to a deep postseason run next season.