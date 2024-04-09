UCONN goes back-to-back, Kentucky-Calipari divorce ripple effects and Women's tourney breaks TV records

Subscribe to the College Football Enquirer

Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast by reacting to UCONN's dominant performance in the National Championship game. The trio puts into perspective the historic back-to-back title run from UCONN and how Dan Hurley has built the best program in college basketball. The three ponder what Hurley's current legacy is and what his ceiling could be.

The guys then react to John Calipari's exit from Kentucky to become the head coach at Arkansas. The three debate if Calipari can still succeed in the modern college basketball game and do so at Arkansas. Wetzel believes this move is a win-win-win for Calipari, Arkansas and Kentucky. Forde looks back at went wrong down the stretch for Calipari's tenure in Lexington. Wetzel ponders what big-time head coach Kentucky can land next.

After the break, the guys break down the historic Women's Tourney and the record TV viewership. Wetzel wonders if there will be continued growth for the women's game with Caitlin Clark leaving for the WNBA. Forde believes programs like South Carolina and stars like JuJu Watkins will be intriguing storylines next season but it's hard to know what exactly the Caitlin Clark void will be. Wetzel is very interested to see how Clark's career starts out in the WNBA.

To end the show, Dellenger brings the football talk back to the pod and provides an update on potential guardrails, or lack thereof, coming to the transfer portal and NIL.

1:15 - Putting into perspective UCONN's historical dominance the last two years in college basketball

13:40 - The guys react to John Calipari heading to Arkansas and all the ripple effects it will have in the sport

41:30 - Women's Tourney breaks TV viewership records... how much of that is the growth of the sport verses Caitlin Clark phenomena?

52:11 - Ross provides a potential important update in 'guardrails' for NIL and transfer portal

