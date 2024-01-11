UCF knocks off No. 3 Kansas, Mississippi State tops No. 5 Tennessee in latest wave of upsets

By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports

It’s been a chaotic week in college basketball, and it's only Wednesday night.

Mississippi State fended off No. 5 Tennessee 77-72 in Starkville first on Wednesday, marking the Bulldogs’ first win over a top-10 opponent since 2002. Then, UCF picked up its first conference win since joining the Big 12 in Orlando. The Knights knocked off Hunter Dickinson and No. 3 Kansas 65-60.

The upsets came one day after both No. 1 Purdue and No. 2 Houston both lost to unranked opponents on Tuesday night. Nebraska rolled past Purdue to grab a dominant 16-point win in Lincoln, and Iowa State stunned No. 2 Houston in Ames. The Cougars were the last undefeated team left in men’s Division-1 basketball in the country.

The four losses should in theory pave the way for UConn to jump to No. 1 in the rankings next week. The Huskies, who are currently ranked No. 4, entered their game against Xavier on Wednesday night with a 13-2 record.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.

