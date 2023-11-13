Tyrese Maxey erupts for career-high 50 points as breakout campaign continues

Indiana Pacers v Philadelphia 76ers PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 12: Tyrese Maxey #0 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts after scoring during the second quarter against the Indiana Pacers at the Wells Fargo Center on November 12, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images) (Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

The ascension of Tyrese Maxey is in full effect.

The 76ers guard torched the Indiana Pacers Sunday for 50 points in a 137-126 Philadelphia win. He did so alongside a 37-point, 13-rebound, seven-assist effort from Joel Embiid in one of the best offensive outings of the young NBA season. The 76ers improved to an Eastern Conference-best 8-1 record with the win.

The 50 points are a career-high for Maxey, who's thrived in the absence of James Harden. His previous high was 44 points in a win over the Toronto Raptors last season.

Maxey opened the scoring with a floater 15 seconds into the game as the 76ers raced out to a 38-27 first-quarter lead.

50 PTS | 7 REB | 5 AST | 3 BLK



a nifty fifty for @TyreseMaxey. @PALottery pic.twitter.com/FrQ1XFCCUn — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) November 13, 2023

He reached 50 with a deep step-back 3-pointer that put any hope of a Pacers comeback out of reach.

Maxey was efficient in reaching 50, connecting on 20 of 32 field goals including 7 of 11 from 3-point distance. He added seven rebounds, five assists and three blocks in a stat-sheet stuffing effort that should kick his early All-NBA campaign into full gear.

His teammates including Embiid acknowledged his effort with accolades and a water bath after the game.

Maxey, meanwhile, dedicated his effort to teammate Kelly Oubre Jr., who's recovering from injuries after being struck by a car Saturday night. Oubre was hospitalized and later released.

Classy answer from Tyrese Maxey in the postgame interview when asked about his 50 burger:



"This had nothing to do with me. This is all Kelly Oubre. We're praying for him. Love my dawg. I just met him, but I love him. I hope he gets well soon." pic.twitter.com/s5l09DeSzP — Steph Noh (@StephNoh) November 13, 2023

"This had nothing to do with me," Maxey said postgame. "This is all Kelly Oubre. We're praying for him. Love my dawg. I just met him, but I love him. I hope he gets well soon."

The 76ers must be thrilled with their choice to trade Harden as Maxey's emerged as one of the NBA's most potent offensive weapons nine games into Philadelphia's season. He broke out last season — his third in the NBA — averaging 20.3 points, 3.5 assists and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 43.4% from 3-point distance. Now he's on pace to shatter those numbers, averaging 28.6 points, 7.2 assists and 5.4 rebounds through nine games.

Maxey's never made an All-Star team. He's determined check that box this season.