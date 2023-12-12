Tyreek Hill returns for Dolphins after ankle injury sidelines him vs. Titans

NFL: Preseason-Atlanta Falcons at Miami Dolphins Aug 11, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) looks on against the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports - 21189486 (USA TODAY USPW/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill missed most of the first half of Monday's against the Tennessee Titans with an ankle injury then returned in the third quarter.

He hurt his ankle on an awkward tackle in the first quarter. His left leg got pinned underneath his body on a tackle by Sean Murphy-Bunting. Hill clutched his leg and was slow to get up after the hit.

Tyreek Hill hyped up the crowd after he appeared to injure his knee after an awkward tackle 😤 pic.twitter.com/1qe5r8UssH — ESPN (@espn) December 12, 2023

Once he got up, he was able to jog off the field to the sideline.

Tyreek Hill took a scary hit, was down for a bit, hobbled a little… then jogged off 😤 pic.twitter.com/EKHZvqQx4F — Fantasy Learning (@BleacherCut) December 12, 2023

He made a brief trip to the medical tent then returned to stand on the sideline without his helmet as the Dolphins listed him as questionable to return with an ankle injury.

Miami's offense struggled without him on the field and failed to score as the Dolphins went into halftime trailing, 10-7. The Dolphins' only score arrived via a pick-6 of Will Levis by defensive lineman Zach Sieler inside the Tennessee five-yard line.

A Dolphins offense known for its explosiveness produced 175 yards in the first half. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa completed 9 of 13 passes for 84 yards without his top target sidelined for most of the half.

Hill didn't join the Dolphins offense to start the second half, but returned to the field for Miami's second drive of the half with the game tied at 10-10.