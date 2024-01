New York Jets v Miami Dolphins MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 17: Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins warms up prior to a agem against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium on December 17, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images) (Rich Storry/Getty Images)

Tyreek Hill, star wide receiver for the Miami Dolphins, left practice Wednesday amid reports that a fire is raging at his home.

The 29-year-old was informed that his family is safe, according to NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe. Firefighters are still attempting to extinguish the fire.

This story will be updated.