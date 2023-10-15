Tyreek Hill is definitely getting fined for this incredible TD celebration

When it comes to touchdown celebrations, Tyreek Hill's creativity knows no bounds. The Miami Dolphins wide receiver is a monster on the field, and a genius when sets foot in the end zone with the ball.

Hill showed off a new celebration on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. After running the ball in for a touchdown, he immediately approached someone on the sideline who was recording the TD on his phone. Hill takes the phone from the guy and does a full backflip, then gives the phone back and celebrates with his teammates.

But the NFL doesn't like it when their players have too much fun. So Hill was flagged for taunting since he used a prop (that guy's phone) during his celebrations. Hill was also flagged for taunting in Week 5's win over New York Giants when he flashed a peace sign while running into the end zone, and was fined $10,927. Since Hill was fined for a peace sign last week, it's almost a guarantee that the NFL will fine him for the cell phone backflip this week.

So who was that lucky guy who had his phone commandeered by Hill? It appears to be one of the people behind the X/Twitter account NFL UK. That account tweeted the point-of-view video shortly after it happened, but less than 10 minutes later it had been deleted (possibly because Hill is going to be fined for using a prop in his celebration). But a clever X/Twitter user managed to grab the video before it was taken down.

POV: Tyreek Hill steals your phone on his TD celebration. pic.twitter.com/SBTJs16wY5 — ML VIDEOS (@MlVideos12199) October 15, 2023

That is incredibly fun, but as we all know, the NFL hates fun. Fines have been escalating over the last few weeks, reinforcing that players should play the game with the somber attitude of someone attending a funeral. Touchdowns should be celebrated with polite applause, or maybe a restrained high five or two. Players who work their entire lives to be where they are and do what they're doing? They should swallow all that love and pride and excitement until they're alone in their bedroom so they can let it all out into a pillow.

And knowing the NFL, they'd find a way to fine a player for doing exactly that.