Twins add Byron Buxton to ALDS roster as injury replacement for Alex Kirilloff

Byron Buxton #25 of the Minnesota Twins addresses fans during pregame ceremonies before Game 1 of the Wild Card Series between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field on Tuesday, October 3, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The Minnesota Twins are substituting Byron Buxton into their American League Division Series roster, a move MLB approved and announced on Wednesday.

Buxton's activation comes due to an undisclosed injury sustained by first baseman and outfielder Alex Kirilloff. The 29-year-old is replacing Kirilloff as he heads to the injured list.

Buxton will come off the bench against the Houston Astros in Game 4 of the ALDS at 7 p.m. ET/6 CT on Wednesday (FS1).

