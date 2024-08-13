Tropical Storm Ernesto tracker: Latest forecast as storm moves over Leeward Islands, toward Puerto Rico

This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken at 4:30 p.m. EDT and provided by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows Tropical Storm Ernesto over the Atlantic Ocean and moving west-northwest toward the Lesser Antilles, Monday, Aug. 12, 2024. (NOAA via AP) (AP)

Tropical storm warnings are in effect Tuesday for Puerto Rico and the U.S. and British Virgin Islands as Ernesto became the fifth named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season on Monday. The storm is forecast to travel over the Leeward Islands Tuesday morning, and is expected to move near or over the U.S. and British Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico by Tuesday evening.

The path of the storm is then projected to turn north over the western Atlantic. Ernesto could strengthen to a hurricane by Thursday, according to the National Hurricane Center .

Puerto Rico has activated the National Guard and canceled public school classes ahead of the storm.

Where is the storm, exactly?

As of 8 a.m. AST, Ernesto strengthened as it passed across the Lesser Antilles, an arc of smaller islands stretching from the U.S. Virgin Islands, to the south near Grenada in the Caribbean Sea.

Maximum sustained winds were at 45 mph, with the storm moving West at 18 mph.

What are the watches and warnings?

According to the latest update from the National Hurricane Center , tropical storm warnings are in effect for the following areas:

St. Kitts, Nevis, Montserrat, Antigua, Barbuda and Anguilla

Guadeloupe

St. Martin and St. Barthelemy

Sint Maarten

British Virgin Islands

U.S. Virgin Islands

Puerto Rico

Vieques

Culebra

A tropical storm warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected within the specified areas within 36 hours.

What are the biggest risks associated with Ernesto?

Heavy rainfall, flash flooding and mudslides are some of the main concerns.

Portions of the Leeward and Virgin Islands could see rain accumulations of four to six inches. While Puerto Rico could see three to six inches of rainfall, with maximum amounts of 10 inches.

"Heavy rainfall may result in locally considerable flash flooding and mudslides in areas of the Leeward Islands through today, and over the Virgin Islands into Puerto Rico by later today through Wednesday," the National Hurricane Center said in its latest update .

This is an ongoing story, please refresh for updates.