Titans WR Treylon Burks carted off field after hard fall during game vs. Steelers

Tennessee Titans receiver Treylon Burks was carted off the field Thursday after a hard fall in the fourth quarter of the team's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The play occurred with 2:06 left in the contest. With the Titans trailing by four points, the team decided to go for it on fourth down. Quarterback Will Levis aired it out, tossing a deep pass to Burks down the sideline. Burks leapt to catch the ball and nearly hauled it in before falling hard on his shoulder and hitting his head against the ground.

The game was momentarily halted as Burks received medical attention on the field. He was surrounded by teammates as medical professionals placed Burks on a backboard and carted him off the field. Burks gave a thumbs up to fans as he was taken back into the tunnel.

Amazon Prime's Kaylee Hartung reported Burks had feeling in all his extremities following the play and was being evaluated to determine whether he needed to go to a local hospital. As Hartung gave her report, the broadcast showed an ambulance waiting at the stadium to potentially take Burks away.

That was, thankfully, not necessary. Burks was "alert and moving" after the game, per Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, who said Burks was being evaluated in the training room. Amazon reporter Michael Smith said he saw Burks walk to the training room with assistance.

Burks was later able to walk out of the locker room on his own and head to the team bus.

Burks was selected by the Titans in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. After a promising rookie season, Burks missed time early in 2023 due to a knee injury sustained during training camp. Prior to leaving Thursday's game, Burks caught one pass for 5 yards in the Titans' 20-16 loss.