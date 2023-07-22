Titan FC 83: Luis Hernandez records brutal '1-second' KO, with some trickery

Titan FC 41 Mixed Martial Arts At Bank United Center MIAMI, FL - SEPTEMBER 09: (R-L) Andre Harrison fight Alexandre Bezerra in their Featherweight Title bout during the TITAN FC41 UFC fight event at Bank United Center on September 9, 2016 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Johnny Louis/FilmMagic)

MMA refs say "protect yourselves at all times" for a reason.

The Titan FC 83 card in Miami saw one of the quickest knockouts in the history of mixed martial arts on Friday when Luis Hernandez stunned Brian Topp with a single head kick. Topp immediately hit the floor and the fight was called.

It's worth noting, however, that Hernandez appeared to pull the old "fake glove tap" trick, which will make this highlight a controversial one:

Topp is clearly pushing his left arm out to meet Hernandez's extended right arm when Hernandez pulls out the kick, so it's hard to debate what happened there. The only question is if Hernandez's move was dirty, and if that even matters.

Incredibly, the fight was announced as a one-second KO, which would make it the shortest fight possible, but at least two seconds clearly pass before Hernandez hits Topp. It's still faster than Jorge Masvidal's famed flying kick on Ben Askren, the fastest KO in UFC history, but it wasn't one second.

We'd REALLY like a double check of that time. ONE SECOND?!?!#TitanFC83 pic.twitter.com/k9vZhkx2DK — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) July 22, 2023

The win, if you want to call it that, improves Hernandez's career record to 3-0, while Topp falls to 1-5.