Timberwolves vs. Thunder: Minnesota has all the elements to win it all, but a formidable challenge awaits

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) celebrates a win against the Golden State Warriors after Game 5 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Thursday, May 15, 2025, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

As the Minnesota Timberwolves prepare to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference finals — the Timberwolves' second consecutive appearance — we're reminded this season how much their roster has changed, yet the results stay the same.

The underlining factor is the play of Anthony Edwards, who, unsurprisingly, has delivered in the postseason. Edwards is averaging 26.5 points, 8 rebounds, and 5.9 assists over the Wolves' 10 playoff games and remains the one guy on the roster with MVP upside.

That doesn't mean he doesn't have help.

The Randle effect

Julius Randle has — finally — broken whatever playoff curse that inhibited him when he was in New York and is currently playing the best basketball of his career. The 6-foot-9 forward is scoring 23.9 points per game in the playoffs, and his playmaking (5.9 assists per) has opened the floor for the Wolves.

While he's still a downgrade from Karl-Anthony Towns in terms of raw talent, Randle's skill-set fits the current version of the Wolves better, especially given his ability to handle the ball in traffic and in transition.

Towns, who is also capable of handling the ball and initiating plays, has historically been slower when attacking from the outside. Randle's determination and ability to read the floor quicker have allowed Minnesota to catch teams off-balance defensively.

Randle's grab-and-go proficiency has, in simpler terms, lit a fire under this Wolves offense. And it has seemingly had a ripple effect.

The improvement of Jaden McDaniels

Randle's fellow starting forward, Jaden McDaniels, has also seen his game change. The 6-9 forward used to pass up shots, turn down driving lanes and generally played a passive brand of offensive basketball.

It was an odd thing, given how he'd routinely assert himself defensively with energy, aggression and determination. There really was no reason why he couldn't approach offense the same way.

This season, he finally got the memo. McDaniels averaged 18.5 points and 8.4 rebounds in February and is currently putting up 15.4 points and 6.1 rebounds this postseason.

That's a stark improvement for a guy who would often settle for 10-12 points a night and have 25-35 games per season of scoring less than 10 points. His rebounding also has suddenly blossomed, which was seemingly a necessity for a player with his size and athletic ability.

Minnesota's chances moving forward

While the Wolves are in the Western Conference finals, they have a formidable challenge against the Thunder, even with the added rest.

But at the least, the organization has put together a roster that has the chance to beat anyone, which is more than you can ask from a lot of teams.

These Wolves have a lot figured out, including their individual roles. Somewhat similar to the Indiana Pacers, you aren't confused about who they are.

Edwards, Randle and McDaniels are the primary offensive drivers in the starting lineup, with big man Naz Reid and guard Donte DiVincenzo coming off the bench to round out the main offensive producers.

Rudy Gobert remains the defensive anchor. He's older, he's a bit slower and occasionally you wonder if he'll ever make a shot outside of six feet again, but for what he does, there are few better. He takes away shots at the rim, rebounds at a high level and gets stops when needed.

Mike Conley remains one of the steadiest locker-room guys in the league, setting the tone, taking young players under his wing and providing playmaking punch.

The Wolves have structured themselves in an untraditional sense. They have one foot in the present and one in the future. Usually, that's a recipe for failure, but the players in the future camp are in fact so productive, the team has found a way to make it all work.

When is the pivot?

Eventually, of course, the team will have to pivot off Gobert and Conley due to age. While they'll still need a center, rookie guard Rob Dillingham will get a crack at point guard.

Dillingham is a big-time scorer and isn't afraid to launch a ton of 3-pointers, similar to Edwards. There is a world where those two become one of the most dynamic shooting backcourts in the NBA, allowing the Wolves to lean into offense, which might be necessary when Gobert ages out.

When is that pivot coming? It's hard to say. If the Wolves win the whole damn thing this year, they'll probably try to run it back for as long as they can.

If they don't, it's not like they're in a rush to get things moving, but they could be extra motivated to make adjustments.

It also hinges on who'll be back. Reid and Randle both have player options for next season. Randle's contract can be fairly easily extended, but Reid's cannot. If Reid declines the option and enters unrestricted free agency, that'd be the avenue in which the Wolves can re-sign him, which does look like a fairly realistic outcome.

So, what to make of the Wolves, both now and moving forward?

They consistently outperform expectations. They have a superstar. The supporting cast is growing where others are aging.

It does feel, on some level, this year could represent their best chance at shocking the world, especially considering how teams in the West will only get better.

And, frankly, it'd be ridiculous to count out that scenario.