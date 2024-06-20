Tiger Woods' son Charlie wins USGA qualifier to play in U.S. Junior Amateur Championship

U.S. Open - Preview Day One PINEHURST, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 10: Tiger Woods (R) of the United States and son Charlie Woods (L) look on from the 18th green during a practice round prior to the U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort on June 10, 2024 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Tiger Woods' son Charlie Woods has qualified for a USGA championship for the first time.

Woods posted the top score with a one-under 71 Wednesday at Eagle Trace Golf Club in Coral Springs, Florida on Wednesday to qualify for the U.S. Junior Amateur championship in July. He was one of four qualifiers out of a field of 85 to qualify from Wednesday's field.

Tiger won the U.S. Junior Amateur Championship three times from 1991-93. He was 15 — the same age as Charlie — when he won his first as the tournament's youngest-ever winner.

Woods bested the field despite a rough start that included a bogey and a double-bogey on his first two holes. He carded five birdies and one bogey from there to finish 1-under par.

Charlie, a high school freshman, has played with Tiger on multiple occasions at the PNC Championship and is frequently at his father's side when Tiger competes. He joined Tiger at the U.S. Open last week at Pinehurst, where he worked with his dad through his practice rounds.

Woods has won nine USGA championship events in his career. He's won three U.S. Opens and three U.S. Amateur titles in addition to his three U.S. Junior Amateur championships.

“The USGA means a lot to me,” Charlie said Wednesday. “I want to win USGA championships and hopefully one day the U.S. Open.”