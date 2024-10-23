Tickets to Dodgers-Yankees World Series among the most expensive ever

MLB: NLCS-New York Mets at Los Angeles Dodgers Oct 20, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) celebrates on the field after defeating the New York Mets in game six of the NLCS for the 2024 MLB playoffs to advance to the World Series at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images (Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

A World Series pitting two of Major League Baseball’s glamor franchises is shaping up to be the priciest in recent memory.

Fans can fork over $1,514 to watch the Yankees and Dodgers, and not even get a seat. That's the lowest price on TickPick for a standing-room-only ticket to Game 3 at Yankee Stadium.

As of Wednesday, the average resale ticket price to attend Friday night's Game 1 at Dodger Stadium was $1,731 on SeatGeek, $1,703 on TickPick and $1,682 on Vivid Seats. That makes the 2024 World Series the most expensive on record, TickPick said .

The cheapest Game 1 tickets sold by TickPick as of Wednesday evening were a set of six seats down the left-field line going for $951 each. That’s more than double the lowest-priced Game 1 ticket sold to any of the previous five World Series, according to what TickPick head of content Kyle Zorn tweeted Wednesday morning.

Cheapest ticket sold to G1 of World Series last five years:



2023 (D-Backs @ Rangers): $305

2022 (Phillies @ Astros): $445

2021 (Braves @ Astros): $169

2020 (Rays @ Dodgers): $250 **

2019 (Nationals @ Astros): $407



Cheapest on @tickpick to G1 in 2024: pic.twitter.com/5YFHxfsOJL — Kyle Zorn (@Kyle_Zorn) October 23, 2024

This World Series is on pace to be the best-selling in StubHub’s’s 24-year history, the company said. By Tuesday morning, Stubhub’s sales revenue had already surpassed final sales revenue from last year’s Diamondbacks-Rangers World Series even though Friday night’s opening game was still more than 72 hours away.

“That’s completely unheard of,” StubHub spokesperson Adam Budelli told Yahoo Sports.

The soaring resale ticket prices reflect the allure of a Dodgers-Yankees World Series. These two big-market juggernauts have combined to make 61 World Series appearances and to pile up 28 championships, 21 by the Yankees and seven by the Dodgers.

Also impactful is the star power both the Dodgers and Yankees boast. Between Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, Aaron Judge, Juan Soto and Giancarlo Stanton, the teams have a combined five former league MVPs, a World Series record according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

“It’s kind of the perfect storm to drive what I’m sure will be record numbers on TV and certainly are record numbers from a ticket-selling perspective,” Budelli said.

The demand for tickets is particularly impressive considering 56,000-seat Dodger Stadium is baseball’s second highest-capacity venue and 46,537-seat Yankee Stadium is sixth. A boost has come from Ohtani-crazed Japan, which Budelli said has purchased the most tickets of any non-U.S. country.

When asked if Dodgers-Yankees was the most appealing possible World Series matchup, Budelli said he thinks so for TV ratings. From the standpoint of ticket demand, Budelli wonders if a Subway Series between the Yankees and Mets might have been even more lucrative.

Said Budelli, “To have both fan bases within subway-taxi-walking distance of both stadiums, that would have been very interesting to follow.”