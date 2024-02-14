Ticket prices continue to rise for Caitlin Clark's likely record-breaking game vs. Michigan

Iowa v Nebraska LINCOLN, NEBRASKA - FEBRUARY 11: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes dribbles against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena on February 11, 2024 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images) (Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Thursday will likely be an historic night for Caitlin Clark and college basketball. The Iowa Hawkeyes guard needs only eight points to break Kelsey Plum's NCAA women's scoring record of 3,527.

Clark had a shot at history during Sunday's loss at Nebraska, but she recorded only 31 points — the 15th time this season she's reached the 30-point mark in a game for the No. 4-ranked Hawkeyes. She has scored single digits in a game only once in her entire collegiate career and it came when she was a freshman.

Now back home at Carver-Hawkeye Arena against Michigan, everyone wants to be able to say they saw history made when Clark, who is averaging 32.1 points per game this season, passes Plum for the record. That excitement is driving the secondary ticket market and many of the 15,000-plus in attendance will have paid a pretty penny for the pleasure.

Scan the various ticket re-seller sites and you'll see places like SeatGeek, StubHub, TickPick, and Vivid Seats offering single tickets available for upwards of $1,000, with a few listings going way over that price.

The cheapest with fees? As of Wednesday morning, Vivid Seats had single ticket offerings of $246, while StubHub's lowest was $270, and there was a SeatGeek listing for $292. Ticketmaster's re-sale site's lowest was $296. TickPick's cheapest for one seat was $337.

Face value for Iowa women's basketball home game tickets typically runs around $15 each.

The excitement around Clark has grown as the season has progressed. Interest, television ratings, and ticket prices have continued to surge as fans have followed her chase for the record — not to mention the Hawkeyes' attempt to get back to the title game and win the first NCAA championship in program history.

Before this season, the women's basketball program had only sold out three games in its history. This year, season tickets were sold out in August.

Once Clark passes Plum, next in her sights will be LSU legend Pete Maravich, who holds the NCAA men's scoring record with 3,667 points. Clark is currently at 3,520 points, and with six games left in the Hawkeyes' regular season it's realistic that she breaks that mark as well.