Thunder general manager Sam Presti admits he 'missed' on Gordon Hayward trade: 'That's on me'

Oklahoma City Thunder v Dallas Mavericks - Game Three DALLAS, TEXAS - MAY 11: Gordon Hayward #33 of the Oklahoma City Thunder dribbles the ball against the Dallas Mavericks in Game Three of the Western Conference Second Round Playoffs at American Airlines Center on May 11, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images) (Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

Gordon Hayward isn’t happy with how his time with the Oklahoma City Thunder went, and general manager Sam Presti is right there with him.

Presti, speaking at his final news conference of the season on Tuesday after the team’s loss to the Dallas Mavericks in the second round of the playoffs, said he “missed” on the deal that brought Hayward in earlier this season.

"I missed on that. That's on me," Presti said, via ESPN. "But I'm learning, I'm trying to learn this team, I'm trying to learn the pace of the team a little bit. And trying to be a great observer of the team as it's going through its paces, knowing that it's really going to change on its own in and of itself."

That’s a pretty blunt admission from a general manager, but it’s hard to dispute it.

The Thunder acquired Hayward from the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for Tre Man, Vasilije Micic, Davis Bertans and a pair of future draft picks in February. Hayward, however, appeared in just 26 games for the Thunder, mostly off the bench. He averaged just 5.3 points and 2.5 rebounds per game in just more than 17 minutes per game with the team.

He averaged just five minutes per game in their semifinals series against the Mavericks, and less than eight minutes per game in their first round win over the New Orleans Pelicans. The Thunder, despite all of their success as a team, never really found a good place for Hayward.

After the season-ending loss, Hayward didn’t hold back. His time with the team, he said, was both “disappointing” and “frustrating.”

"I feel as a player, I have a lot to offer," Hayward said, via ESPN. "Just wasn't really given much of an opportunity to do that. I thought I would be given that opportunity."

Hayward’s wife, Robyn, clearly wasn’t happy either.

Robyn Hayward sighting in the comments pic.twitter.com/i5Dv8kFsQq — Tim (@timisaperson) May 28, 2024

Hayward is set to become a free agent later this summer. Based on how this past season went, he’s sure to be playing somewhere else next fall. Despite that issue, Presti still led the Thunder to the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference and out of the first round of the playoffs for the first time since 2016.