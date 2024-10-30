'The Substance' is streaming just in time for Halloween, here's how to watch

The Substance certainly made quite the impression when it premiered at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival and captivated audiences during its theatrical run. Now, just in time for Halloween, the award-winning film is making its streaming debut. Starring Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley, The Substance follows aging starlet-turned-fitness-guru Elisabeth Sparkle, who is recommended a mysterious drug after her career dries up. The Substance "creates a younger, better version" of her, but she struggles to maintain a balance between Elisabeth and her sparkly new self. This body horror film is written and directed by Coralie Fargeat, took home the Best Screenplay award at Cannes, and premieres on streaming tomorrow via Mubi. Here's everything you need to know about watching The Substance this Halloween.

When does The Substance come out on streaming?

Just in time for the spookiest night of the year, The Substance will have its streaming debut on Mubi this Thursday, Oct. 31.

Where to watch The Substance:

The Substance trailer:

The Substance cast:

Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley star in The Substance. The cast also features Dennis Quaid, Edward Hamilton Clark, Gore Abrams and Oscar Lesage.

What is The Substance about?

Gruesome body horror film The Substance follows aging TV fitness icon Elisabeth Sparkle, who, after losing her long-running workout show, decides to try a black market drug that promises the birth of a younger, better version of herself.