'The perfect travel shawl': This elegant and versatile knit poncho is just $22

Remember all of those flowy dresses, fun short pants and breazy tops we wore over the summer? It seems like there were so many things in the closet to pick from when the weather was nice — now it's just jeans and sweaters. But there's something to throw into the mix that you might not have seen for a while: the über-flattering and versatile knit poncho. If you're itching for something different, Amazon is offering up the Puli Poncho Sweater for just $22.

Wear it like sweater, shawl or scarf — winterwear is rarely as multifunctional as the Puli Poncho Sweater. Slightly different (read: better) than the average poncho, this one has buttons running down one seam. With a turtneck or longsleeve top underneath or even just a tank top, the buttons can be worn over one arm to give it an asymmetrical treatment. Or you can wear it with the buttons down the middle to make it a batwing cardigan. Unbuttoned? You bet! That turns it into a scarf! It's about the most effortless wardrobe upgrade you'll find this season.

On top of being adaptable, it's also very comfortable and practical. It made with viscose, polyester and nylon which means it has a cashmere-like softness. It's also lightweight and packs well, making it a great travel companion for people who get chilly and are prone to sudden bursts of heat. If that sounds appealing to you, this pot of comfy gold comes in 33 different colors!

What reviewers are saying

More than 2,700 shoppers rave about how flattering and adaptable this poncho is.

"This was a favorite of mine for a trip to Spain," shared a five-star fan. "I always like to have some sort of shawl or sweater. This is a beautiful Shawl. The fabric is soft, comfortable, and flowy, with a very high-quality look. I liked how you could close it with the small buttons over your shoulder, and the neckline drapes, in a very feminine way. The color is a perfect tone to match with many different outfits. I highly recommend this for travel or ANYTIME!"

"This piece is a must-have," wrote a savvy traveler. "It is incredibly versatile and I love to travel with it. It can be a wrap, it can act like a scarf or even a poncho. Perfect for cool nights or when it get chilly on the airplane. Looks super chic and brings a travel look together in seconds. Super easy to pack.

"Flattering and hides my not-so-flattering parts," a rave reviewer shared.

"I tried this on with the buttons going down one shoulder (side ways/asymmetrical)," wrote another fan. "It fit great and covered my midsection in the right places. Very flattering fit. I will be ordering another in a darker color."

If you have Amazon Prime, you'll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.