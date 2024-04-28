Texans WR Tank Dell sustains 'minor injury' in shooting, was reportedly innocent bystander at nightclub

Houston Texans v Carolina Panthers CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 29: Tank Dell #3 of the Houston Texans walks off the field for halftime against the Carolina Panthers in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium on October 29, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images) (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

Wide receiver Tank Dell was a victim in a shooting Saturday night, the Houston Texans announced Sunday afternoon.

"We have been made aware that Tank Dell was a victim of a shooting in Sanford, Fla. last night," the Texans said via their X account. "He sustained a minor wound but has been released from the hospital and he is in good spirits. We are in contact with him and his family and will provide more updates when appropriate but we ask that you please respect his privacy at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved in this incident."

Aaron Wilson of news station KPRC 2 in Houston reported that Dell was "a victim and innocent bystander in a mass shooting at a nightclub," who was "caught in the crossfire." He was not involved in the altercation.

Dell, 24, was having a breakout rookie season with the Texans in 2023 before he fractured his fibula, ending his season. Over 11 games (eight starts), Dell made 41 catches for 709 yards with seven touchdowns. There has been no information released about the nature of Dell's injury, and whether it will impact his recovery from his fractured fibula.