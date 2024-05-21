Texans WR Tank Dell takes part in OTAs 3 weeks after being shot

Denver Broncos v Houston Texans HOUSTON, TX - DECEMBER 03: Tank Dell #3 of the Houston Texans takes the field before kickoff against the Denver Broncos at NRG Stadium on December 3, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

A little over three weeks after he was shot in the leg, Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell took part in OTAs.

On Tuesday, Dell participated in drills with his Texans teammates and was not limited in practice.

CJ Stroud ➡️ to Tank Dell.



Back like he never left. pic.twitter.com/BtXYY7aEMt — DJ Bien-Aime (@Djbienaime) May 21, 2024

Dell was one of 10 victims shot outside The Cabana Live in the Orlando suburb of Sanford on April 28. None of the shooting victims suffered life-threatening injuries, according to authorities on the scene. On the day of the shooting the Texans announced that Dell's wounds were minor and he had. been released from the hospital.

According to Click2Houston.com, Dell was wounded when the bullet went through his leg.

"Happy for Tank to get back out there. He went through a very tragic situation," said Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans on Tuesday. "We're just happy that he's here, happy that he's back out being able to do what he loves doing and that's playing football. It's fun to see him running around. Being that same player he's been before, making plays and being a dynamic player for us. Everyone is excited to see Tank."

Over the weekend Dell's trainer, Delfonte Diamond, posted a video of the 24-year-old running routes and looking back to 100% fitness in preparation for this week's OTAs.

"Oh man, Tank looked good," Diamond told KPRC 2. "It's the real deal. He ain't lost a step. Even though that stuff happened, [No.] three is ready to go."

Dell missed the Texans' final five regular-season games and their two playoff games after suffering a broken leg in Week 12. At the time, he was second in receiving yards and led the team in touchdowns.