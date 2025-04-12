Tennessee moving on from QB Nico Iamaleava, coach Josh Heupel tells team: Report

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 23: Nico Iamaleava #8 of the Tennessee Volunteers looks on prior to the game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the UTEP Miners at Neyland Stadium on November 23, 2024 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

Tennessee is reportedly moving on from quarterback Nico Iamaleava. Head coach Josh Heupel informed players of the decision during a team meeting on Saturday morning, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Iamaleava did not attend practice and meetings on Friday amid reports that he wanted to renegotiate his NIL deal with the program. (Iamaleava's father disputed a report by On3.)

Tennessee is playing its Orange & White spring game on Saturday.

This is a breaking news story will be updated with more information.