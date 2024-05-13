Suns hire Budenholzer, Nuggets take over & Knicks falling apart | Good Word with Goodwill

Subscribe to Ball Don't Lie

On this episode of the Good Word with Goodwill, Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporters Vincent Goodwill and Jake Fischer talk about all four of the Conference Semifinals, which could all be locked at 2-2 after tonight.

The guys start in Minnesota, because that’s where Vince is, and talk about the Denver Nuggets looking like the unbeatable champs once again in their last two games against the Timberwolves.

They then move on to the Indiana Pacers, who have taken advantage of the New York Knicks team that seems to be running out of luck and healthy bodies. Can the Madison Square Garden crowd will their team to a game 5 win and keep hope alive?

Moving to the Western Conference, Vinnie takes a moment to gloat about being one of the very few people to have picked the Dallas Mavericks to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder in this series. Jake was there, and he said that it looks like the young OKC team is starting to wilt under the pressure of the NBA Playoffs.

The Boston Celtics slipped up in game 2, yet again, but roared back in game 3 to show that they still don’t have a decent challenger in the Eastern Conference. How can we trust them to handle high pressure games when they haven’t played in one all year?

Finally, Yahoo Sports NBA Draft Analyst Krysten Peek joins the show, the day after the draft lottery, to discuss her updated mock draft and talk about what is going on with Bronny James at the NBA Scouting Combine this week.

