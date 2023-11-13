Stroud beats Burrow, Josh Dobbs is magic, Browns' gutsy win | Sunday Night Blitz

Subscribe to Zero Blitz

Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces to give their instant analysis and takeaways from each and every game of Week 10 of NFL action. After lamenting the lackluster primetime slate so far this season, the dynamic duo start with a few of the games that stood out as they discuss C.J. Stroud's massive win over Joe Burrow and the Bengals as his legend continues to grow, the magic of Joshua Dobbs and his inspiring starts for the Vikings and the Browns' biggest win of the season over Lamar Jackson and the Ravens.

Later, Fitz and Frank dive into each and every game from the Sunday slate and give their analysis on the 49ers' resurgence, Kyler Murray's return, the Lions and their ability to win consistently, Bill Belichick and the meltdown in New England and much more.

00:40 - Fitz wants more flexing and less bad teams in primetime

3:55 - Houston Texans @ Cincinnati Bengals

12:50 - New Orleans Saints @ Minnesota Vikings

17:40 - Cleveland Browns @ Baltimore Ravens

26:50 - San Francisco 49ers @ Jacksonville Jaguars

31:30 - Tennessee Titans @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

35:35 - Atlanta Falcons @ Arizona Cardinals

40:15 - New York Giants @ Dallas Cowboys

45:35 - New York Jets @ Las Vegas Raiders

48:25 - Washington Commanders @ Seattle Seahawks

50:05 - Green Bay Packers @ Pittsburgh Steelers

53:20 - Detroit Lions @ Los Angeles Chargers

56:40 - Indianapolis Colts @ New England Patriots

Zero Blitz would be nothing without the impact of our beloved Terez Paylor, who was a pillar of Yahoo Sports' NFL editorial and podcast coverage. We will continue to produce this NFL podcast in his honor, and hope that you can support Terez Paylor's legacy in one of three ways:

• Buy an "All-Juice Team" hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under "Tribute," please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under "Designation," click on "Other" and write in "Terez A. Paylor Scholarship."