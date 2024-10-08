Steelers QB Russell Wilson healthy enough to practice fully for first time since season began

Los Angeles Chargers v Pittsburgh Steelers PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 22: Russell Wilson #3 of the Pittsburgh Steelers on the sideline during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Acrisure Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Getty Images) (Brandon Sloter/Getty Images)

For the first time since Russell Wilson aggravating his calf injury ahead of the regular-season debut, the nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback is scheduled to return to a full practice.

Wilson will be a “scheduled full participant” on Wednesday ahead of the Steelers’ game at the Las Vegas Raiders, head coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday afternoon.

He will receive second-team snaps, at least initially, “as to not disrupt Justin’s preparation,” Tomlin said.

“Then we’ll see where all of that leads us as we push through the week,” Tomlin said. “First we'll see if he's able to obviously pull it off and, and get through the session, and if he does, what the quality of that works like, his ability to protect himself,” Tomlin said.

Fields has led the Steelers to 3-2 start in Wilson’s absence, completing 67.6% of his attempts (92-of-136) for five touchdowns and one interception in addition to a 97.1 passer rating.

Fields has also rushed for 172 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 3.9 yards per carry, but he has fumbled five times.

Tomlin has declined to officially name Fields the starter in Wilson’s absence, giving Fields the opportunity but leaving the official depth chart vague.