Steelers' All-Pro S Minkah Fitzpatrick ruled out of Jaguars game with hamstring injury

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) is helped after getting shaken up against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed) (Matt Freed/AP)

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost a key player early in Sunday's showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick fell to the turf with a non-contact hamstring injury and was ruled out shortly after. Fitzpatrick grabbed his right leg while running in coverage, then fell to the ground in the first quarter.

Minkah Fitzpatrick goes down with a non contact injury pic.twitter.com/tpDplSBbj6 — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) October 29, 2023

He went to the sideline medical tent for evaluation, then went immediately to the locker room, where he was initially listed as doubtful return. Moments later, the Steelers announced that he was out for the game.