Source: Michigan fires analyst Connor Stalions amid NCAA sign-stealing investigation

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 31 Semifinal Game Fiesta Bowl GLENDALE, AZ - DECEMBER 31: Michigan Wolverines logo before the VRBO Fiesta Bowl college football national championship semifinal game between the Michigan Wolverines and the TCU Horned Frogs on December 31, 2022 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The University of Michigan fired recruiting analyst Connor Stalions on Friday, a source told Yahoo Sports. The move comes two weeks after he emerged as the central figure in a NCAA investigation into in-person scouting. He was previously suspended with pay.

As Yahoo Sports first reported last month, Stalions is suspected by the NCAA of operating an extensive system of scouting future and potential Wolverines opponents in-person in an effort to steal their play signals.

Stalions has been accused by numerous schools of purchasing tickets in his name for games of future Michigan opponents and transferring them to various friends and acquaintances over the past couple of years. Those people were seen on various stadium security cameras holding cell phones up during play, presumably to record the signals of assistant coaches.

Michigan released a statement later Friday saying Stalions resigned.

“Connor Stalions resigned his position with Michigan Athletics this afternoon," the statement read. "We are unable to comment further regarding this personnel matter.”

Sign-stealing is not against NCAA rules but in-person scouting and the use of recording equipment is.

Stalions is a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy and a former Marine Captain. He grew up in Metro Detroit and was a passionate Wolverines fan before joining the staff in 2021 as a recruiting analyst. He quickly asserted himself as being able to decipher opposing signs and is seen in multiple videos near Michigan coordinators and head coach Jim Harbaugh.

Two-plus weeks into the NCAA investigation, there has been no indication that investigators have found any evidence suggesting any other member of the Michigan coaching staff was aware that Stalions was using in-person scouting to aid in his ability to steal signs.

Regardless, the scandal — and suspicions that someone had to have known — has rocked the sport. Michigan is 8-0 and ranked No. 3 in the College Football Playoff as it seeks a third consecutive Big Ten championship.

This week, Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti heard from both Big Ten coaches and athletic directors urging the conference to enact some form of discipline on either Harbaugh or the Michigan program.

Additionally, video footage emerged of someone appearing to be Stalions on the sideline of Central Michigan during the Chippewas' Sept. 1 game at Michigan State. CMU has launched an investigation into who the person was and how they got there, but has released no additional information.

Petitti met with Michigan president Santa Ono on Friday while the commissioner was in town for a previously scheduled field hockey tournament. No action was taken during the meeting.

The Wolverines football team hosts Purdue on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET.