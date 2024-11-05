Skip Schumaker's next move after stepping down as Marlins manager: Rangers front office

Miami Marlins v San Francisco Giants SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 30: Manager Skip Schumaker #45 of the Miami Marlins looks on during the game against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on August 30, 2024 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images) (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Skip Schumaker was one of the most attractive managerial candidates after stepping down from his post with the Miami Marlins. He's joining a front office instead.

The Texas Rangers have hired Schumaker as a senior advisor to president of baseball operations Chris Young, according to Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News. The team is also reportedly hiring his Marlins bench coach Luis Urueta for their coaching staff.

Schumaker spent two years as manager of the Marlins, amassing a record of 146-178 with a surprise playoff berth in 2023. His second season was less successful after the team cut payroll and lost general manager Kim Ng, and he ultimately ended it by telling his players he wasn't coming back for 2025.

It was assumed that Schumaker would be quickly picked up in this year's coaching cycle, but he is apparently going a different route.

He wouldn't be the first person to jump from coaching to a less intense front office advisory job, though he could also still have an eye on managing. The Rangers won a World Series with manager Bruce Bochy, but Bochy is also 69 years old and could possibly retire again in the next few years.

There were only three manager openings this offseason: the Marlins, Cincinnati Reds and Chicago White Sox. The Reds surprised everyone by coaxing Terry Francona out of retirement, while the White Sox brought in Will Venable to take over the worst team in MLB. The Marlins job is the only one still vacant, and Schumaker obviously wasn't going there.