Sixers update Paul George injury, sidelined for first 2 road games with bone bruise

Philadelphia 76ers v Atlanta Hawks

After missing the Philadelphia 76ers' season opener on Wednesday, Paul George will also be out during the team's two-game road trip which begins Friday.

The Sixers say that George is "progressing well in his recovery" and an update on his status will be given early next week, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

Philadelphia faces the Toronto Raptors on Friday, followed by a matinee matchup with the Indiana Pacers on Sunday. The team then has two days off before hosting the Detroit Pistons next Wednesday. The Sixers lost their season opener to the Milwaukee Bucks, 124–109.

George suffered a bone bruise in his hyperextended left knee on Oct. 14 during a preseason game versus the Atlanta Hawks and has been sidelined ever since.

A 14-year NBA veteran, George signed a four-year, $212 million maximum contract with the Sixers in July after playing the past five seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers. Last season, he averaged 22.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 47.1% from the floor and 41.3% on 3-pointers (a career-high).

The Sixers also won't have Joel Embiid in their lineup for the next two games while he manages a left knee injury. Embiid did not play in Philadelphia's season opener. He will be re-evaluated this weekend.

However, both players "looked like they are progressing" at Thursday's practice, according to head coach Nick Nurse.

"They both were in most of the action. I think they are improving and making strides," Nurse told reporters, via the Philadelphia Inquirer. "They were in all of the beginning basic stuff and some kind of live-ish drills. The half-court for a little bit as well."

Neither George nor Embiid participated in five-on-five scrimmaging, which the team prefers they do before being cleared to play.