Should we buy the preseason stretch 5? | The Big Number

On the very first episode of The Big Number, Yahoo Sports contributor Tom Haberstroh digs into the numbers with Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Dan Devine to find out if centers shooting 3s in the preseason will translate into the regular season and beyond.

According to Tom's big number, only about 20% of the centers that greatly increase their three-point attempts in the preseason carry that over to the regular season and beyond. But will the success of the Boston Celtics change that this year?

Tom and Dan discuss four players (Bam Adebayo, Anthony Davis, Isaiah Hartenstein & DeAndre Ayton) who have seen increased volume from long range this preseason and pour over the numbers to see if there is any sign that those guys will shoot more once the games really matter.

The guys finish the show by setting over-unders for the guys discussed and planting their flag on whether they think each guy will increase their three-point attempt rate dramatically this season.

(01:30) - The Big Number: 79%

(04:00) - Which centers have improved their 3pt attempt rate?

(08:10) - Why Bam Adebayo's 3pt shooting might be real

(15:50) - Why Anthony Davis' 3pt shooting might be real

(18:45) - Will Isaiah Hartenstein shoot more 3s with OKC?

(27:30) - Why DeAndre Ayton's 3pt shooting might be real

(31:00) - PREDICTIONS: Which centers will shoot more from distance?

