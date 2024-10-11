Shohei Ohtani is showing a different side of himself on MLB's October stage

Division Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v San Diego Padres - Game 4 SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 09: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers hits a rbi single in the second inning during Game Four of the Division Series against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on October 09, 2024 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images) (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES — One of the best parts about sports is that it blends emotions with the rigors of competition. The MLB postseason has a way of concentrating the entire experience into its most intense form.

For the first time in his career, Shohei Ohtani is getting to feel the playoff atmosphere and the big moments that come with it. And following his no-doubt homer in Game 1 of the NLDS against the San Diego Padres, Ohtani put those emotions on full display. Tossing his bat in excitement and watching in admiration before letting out a scream as he began his trot, the Los Angeles Dodgers superstar let the world know he had arrived in the playoffs.

It was most recently on display in Wednesday's series-tying 8-0 victory, where Ohtani, in a widely circulated clip on social media, appeared to take umbrage over an umpire's interference of a fair ball.

"I totally forgot about it," Ohtani told reporters via an interpreter Thursday. The response drew laughter.

The postseason, which extended to a Game 5 on Friday night for L.A. at Dodger Stadium, isn’t the first time this year that Ohtani has let his emotions show in big moments. In fact, throughout this season, Ohtani has routinely been demonstrative. His first year with the Dodgers has granted him a few more big moments than years prior, and in front of a much bigger audience.

“Playing a regular-season game and playing a playoff game is different,” Ohtani said via an interpreter. “And I think a lot of players end up playing with [and] showing their emotions. So I feel like I'm part of that.”

Ohtani hasn’t always been one to emote on or around the diamond. During his six seasons with the Los Angeles Angels, even as he was transforming into the world’s best player, he was always reserved in his reactions and kept his emotions close to the vest.

The beginning of Ohtani's shift happened during last year’s World Baseball Classic. In a postseason environment as the closer for Japan against Team USA, Ohtani got to display a side of himself few got to see. When he struck out his then-teammate Mike Trout, there was joy and passion from a competitor as he tossed his glove before embracing his countrymen. And in that moment, he showed he wasn’t some baseball cyborg.

Some of the most memorable moments from the 2023 World Baseball Classic



A THREAD 🧵



1. Shohei Ohtani strikes out Mike Trout and Japan wins the WBC title 🏆 pic.twitter.com/Qe2mDGlP6R — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) August 21, 2024

The two-time MVP put on a show during his first season in Dodger blue, slashing .310/.390/.646 with a league-leading 54 homers, career-high 197 hits and he became the first member of the 50-50 club. Throughout the historic season, there were bat flips, celebrations, and even the occasional “Let’s [expletive] go” (yes, in English) while pumping up his teammates.

This isn’t the same Ohtani. It's a new, comfortable and confident version.

“I'm not surprised by it,” Ohtani said. “I do think it's part of who I am as well. Obviously being respectful and mindful of the opponent. I think it's an important part of the game.”

For the first time in his career, he’s playing for a winning ballclub. After six seasons with nothing playoff-wise on the line, his greatness hasn’t just meant individual success, but team success as L.A. tries to win the World Series. One more victory will put the Dodgers in the NLCS, where the Mets await.

“I think he does realize he's the best player on the planet,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “I do think that he's become over the course of the season, I think who he intrinsically is. … I think winning helps.

“He's very isolated, very quiet, and stays to himself, private. But I do think that naturally he is a goofy person. He's fun-loving. He's a crazy good competitor.”

Whether it was going 6-for-6 with three homers and 10 RBIs the same game he goes 50/50, a walk-off grand slam to join the 40/40 club or a homer in his postseason debut, Ohtani has shown on numerous occasions that he lives for the moment. And he’s one of a handful of players that is seemingly able to rise to the occasion every time.

“I'm really focused on winning the game and whatever I can do to help the team win the game,” Ohtani said of his ability to meet big moments. “That's something that I really focus on instead of overcomplicating things and thinking besides that.”

Seeing the best player in the world be great in the biggest moments is great for the sport itself. Ohtani showing who he is and letting fans feed off his energy helps the sport’s biggest superstar continue his rise as one of the most popular athletes in the world.

“When he sees people having fun, enjoying themselves in moments, I think we've seen more of that over the course of the season, I think that's a good thing for him because it's honest,” Roberts said.

“This guy is not just a robot. He's a real person who has emotions. So I think this is good for everybody.”