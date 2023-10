New York Giants defensive end Leonard Williams (99) reacts during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday Oct. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/ Jeffrey T. Barnes) (Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP)

Leonard Williams, the Pro Bowl defensive lineman, is headed to the Seattle Seahawks, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. The New York Giants traded him to the Seahawks for a second-round pick in 2024 and a fifth rounder in 2025.

This story is developing.