Saints RB Alvin Kamara reportedly pleads no contest to lesser charge after Las Vegas fight

NFL: JAN 01 Saints at Eagles PHILADELPHIA, PA - JANUARY 01: New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) looks on during the game between the New Orleans Saints and the Philadelphia Eagles on January 1, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara pleaded no contest to a lesser misdemeanor charge on Tuesday after an incident at a Las Vegas nightclub in 2022, according to 8 News Now's David Charns .

As part of that deal, Kamara will have to do 30 hours of community service and pay a $100,000 fine to the victim for medical bills.

Kamara, along with Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chris Lammons and two other men, allegedly beat a man outside of Drai's After Hours nightclub in Las Vegas the night before the Pro Bowl on Feb. 5, 2022. According to the police report, Kamara and the other men allegedly beat Darnell Greene Jr. unconscious, stomping on his face and chest, after they allegedly scuffled over Green trying to enter the elevator.

Police arrested Kamara after the pro bowl. Greene was treated for a broken orbital bone, among other things, and filed a $10 million lawsuit against Kamara. That lawsuit, his attorney said, has been settled confidentially.

Kamara officially pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge of breach of peace.

"Please accept my sincere apologies for the events of February 5, 2022 in Las Vegas," Kamara wrote in a very short apology to Greene through his lawyer. "I am happy that we were able to get on the other side of this unfortunate incident, and I wish you the best for the future."

Kamara ran for 897 yards and had four total touchdowns last season, his sixth with the team. The 27-year-old will enter the third year of a five-year, $75 million deal with the Saints this fall.

The NFL commented on the incident for the first time on Tuesday, and both Kamara and Lammons were allowed to play last season. The league is still reviewing the incident and could consider punishment.