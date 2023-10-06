Ron Rivera's Commanders flop miserably as Bears break 14-game losing streak

Chicago Bears v Washington Commanders LANDOVER, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 05: Dyami Brown #2 of the Washington Commanders is unable to catch a pass during the first half against the Chicago Bears at FedExField on October 05, 2023 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images) (Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images)

The Washington Commanders, as everyone who follows the NFL knows, are under new ownership. The new ownership group didn't hire coach Ron Rivera.

That didn't necessarily mean Rivera was already in trouble as the season started. He has a good reputation. He hadn't been great as Commanders coach through three seasons, but he wasn't horrible either.

This Commanders season wasn't awful through four games, but Thursday night was embarrassing and it couldn't have made a good impression on Rivera's new bosses. The Commanders looked thoroughly unprepared to start Thursday night's game and were behind 27-3 by halftime to a Chicago Bears team that was 0-4 coming in. There was a major strategic misfire by Rivera, kicking a field goal while trailing by 16 late in the third quarter. That wasn't a good follow-up to last week, when Rivera decided to kick an extra point at the end of regulation instead of going for two and the win, and Washington lost in overtime at the Philadelphia Eagles.

It was a good night for the Bears, who saw Justin Fields play well as they ended a 14-game losing streak with a 40-20 win. Receiver D.J. Moore led the way with a monster 230-yard, three-touchdown night. On a day Chicago legend Dick Butkus died, the Bears gave an effort that was befitting of his legacy.

It was a nightmare for the Commanders, one that will probably be a part of the new regime considering big changes if this season doesn't get much better.

Commanders have a horrendous start

The Commanders were bad from the first play. The Bears called a deep pass with max protection, receiver Darnell Mooney was open and Fields missed him. That was OK because the Commanders didn't bother covering Moore on a 58-yard pass two plays later. They didn't bother covering anyone all night, really.

Fields has been inconsistent as a passer but carved up the Commanders in the first half, throwing for three touchdowns. With 14:15 left in the second quarter, the Bears led 17-0 and Fields had two touchdown passes. The Commanders didn't even have a first down.

Just before the end of the first half, Commanders quarterback Sam Howell threw a miserable interception and the Bears took advantage with Fields throwing his third touchdown of the first half. It was an absolutely miserable effort to start the game.

It would have been at least somewhat excusable if the Commanders were getting run out in the first half by one of the NFL's best teams. The Bears were considered the worst team in football by practically everyone through four weeks of the season. And the Commanders looked like they didn't belong on the same field as them.

Bears let Commanders back in the game

The Commanders did briefly get back in the game. The Bears blew a 28-7 lead last week against the Denver Broncos and lost, and they let the Commanders have some hope on Thursday night.

The Commanders had cut Chicago's lead to 27-11 when Rivera made a clear mistake. After Howell scrambled for a gain to make it fourth-and-2 at the Chicago 13-yard line, Rivera sent on the field-goal team. There was a little more than three minutes left in the third quarter. Field goals were not going to win the game at that point, but Rivera decided on one anyway. Passing on the chance to score points looked bad later when Washington was still trailing by double digits and missed a field goal with 5:11 left.

After that, the Bears put the game away when Moore broke free for a 56-yard touchdown. He had a huge night. Fields had 282 yards and four touchdowns. Washington made a bad Bears team look great.

With new managing partner Josh Harris watching from his suite on Thursday night, one had to wonder about Rivera's job security. Rivera has yet to post a winning record since being hired by Washington. The absolute flop of a first half Thursday night didn't look good.

Washington's new ownership group has a lot of work to do, on and off the field, to change the perception of the franchise after a couple of ruinous decades under Daniel Snyder. One of the key decisions will be at head coach. It's probably too early to say Rivera is in danger of being fired, but Thursday night will have the new owners considering their options.