Rodney Harrison under fire for trying to bait Chris Jones to rip 'garbage' Zach Wilson

Zach Wilson gets a lot of criticism on social media and elsewhere, but had plenty of people coming to his defense on Monday morning.

In the postgame show to the Kansas City Chiefs' win over the New York Jets, which was on NBC's streaming service Peacock, Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones was on the set. And analyst Rodney Harrison clearly wanted Jones to blast Wilson.

What followed was an exchange that had people praising Jones for his professionalism and restraint, while wondering what Harrison was trying to do.

"Was Zach better tonight than what you anticipated he would be, watching on tape? You can be honest," Harrison said.

"Honestly? If I'm being completely honest, we knew it was going to be a battle," Jones said. "He's continuing to get better, week in and week out. He continues to lead week in and week out."

That's about as well as Jones could have answered the question, showing respect for an opponent who did play well and nearly helped the Jets to an upset win. Harrison apparently wanted Jones to rip Wilson, however.

"But watching that tape, man, you've got to look at that this dude and say 'Aw, he is garbage. We should really tear him apart,'" Harrison said.

Harrison played 15 years at safety for the San Diego Chargers and New England Patriots, and it's rare to see someone from that fraternity be as disrespectful to a current player. He was known as a dirty player, and his "garbage" comment on Wilson seemed like a cheap shot.

Jones wouldn't take the bait and kept praising Wilson.

"Like i said, Zach Wilson is special, man. You've just got to give the guy time," Jones said.

"Wait, wait, wait. Did you say Zach Wilson is special? I think he had a special night but I don't think he's special," Harrison said.

It was surprising to see a commentator get so personal with a player, and try to get his opponent to join in trashing him too. It was really surprising to see it coming from a longtime player like Harrison.

The exchange went viral and practically everyone slammed Harrison. It seemed like Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons was upset at Harrison's tone as well, though he didn't name Harrison.

I have to speak out today on the edge!! I’m tired of this so called brotherhood bashing athletes !! This must be stopped ! Live on @BleacherReport — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) October 2, 2023

Wilson has struggled. He has heard plenty of criticism, including last week when Jets legend Joe Namath said he would replace Wilson and that his play was "awful." No matter the source of the criticism or how harsh it has been, Wilson has accepted the blame for his own play. It's not easy playing in New York and struggling as the former No. 2 overall pick of the Jets, but Wilson has handled it well.

On Monday morning, it wasn't Wilson taking the heat. Harrison stepped in and was taking it instead.