Rob Gronkowski is sick of Baby Gronk: 'It's awkward. It's too far'

Rob Gronkowski has had enough of Baby Gronk.

Who is Baby Gronk, you ask? He's a 10-year-old youth football player named Madden San Miguel whose father, Jake San Miguel, has paraded around social media for weeks. We won't go into the details, but Yahoo Sports' Dan Wetzel discussed Baby Gronk in an earlier episode of the College Football Enquirer and The Athletic published a Q&A with his father on June 8.

The former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end told the Bussin' With The Boys podcast during Tight End University over the week that the antics surrounding the young football player have become "awkward" and "too far" after his father repeatedly messaged Gronkowski and his brothers "500 times"over the past few weeks.

“It’s to the point where it’s awkward. It’s too far.”



Gronk speaks out on Baby Gronk@BussinWTB Vlog from TE University presented by @TwistedTea: https://t.co/gMbn8BMXDu pic.twitter.com/M6GJk87KVf — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 28, 2023

Former Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan, who is a co-host of the podcast, noted that Gronkowski is the only one who can stop the Baby Gronk train. Gronkowski agreed and added that he planned to "cease and desist Baby Gronk’s dad."

It's unclear exactly how Gronkowski would do this, though. There are 14 iterations of "Gronk" in the United States Patent and Trademark Office's online records, and the ones owned by Gronk Nation, LLC — which is the Gronkowskis' company — are no longer active. Even one for "Baby Gronk," which was filed in 2020, was abandoned in 2021.

In any event, the man who made the term "Gronk" famous is ready to end the reign of any imitators.