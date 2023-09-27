Reports: Texas A&M QB Conner Weigman out for rest of season after left foot injury

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 23 Auburn at Texas A&M COLLEGE STATION, TX - SEPTEMBER 23: Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman (15) grimaces in pain after taking a hit from Auburn Tigers cornerback Jaylin Simpson (36) just before halftime during the football game between the Auburn Tigers and Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field on September 23, 2023, in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Texas A&M quarterback Conner Weigman is reportedly out for the season after suffering a season-ending foot injury in the Aggies’ Week 4 win over Auburn.

Weigman was injured late in the second quarter of the 27-10 victory when he was hit below the waist after releasing a pass from his own end zone. Weigman's left foot appeared to be caught awkwardly in the turf during the hit and he didn't return to the game in the second half. According to multiple reports including ESPN and the Houston Chronicle, he won't be able to be back on the field for the rest of 2023.

Max Johnson replaced Weigman at QB for the Aggies and threw two touchdowns. Johnson will likely take over as the team’s starter for Saturday’s game against Arkansas.

Weigman was named A&M’s starter ahead of the season and was playing well through the first four games of the season. He’s 82-of-119 passing and has thrown for 979 yards and eight touchdowns to just two interceptions. His completion percentage is 13 points higher than it was in five games a season ago and he’s averaging 1.4 yards more per attempt in 2023 than he did in 2022.

The sophomore was a four-star recruit int he class of 2022 and ranked as the No. 1 dual-threat quarterback in the country according to Rivals. He had thrown for over 300 yards in each of A&M's previous two games before the Auburn game.

Weigman’s injury continues a rough cycle for Texas A&M’s quarterback stability under coach Jimbo Fisher since Kellen Mond’s final season in 2020. In 2021, Haynes King won the starting job ahead of the season but suffered a season-ending injury in the second game of the season against Colorado. That led to Zach Calzada taking over as the team’s starter for the final 10 games of the season.

King entered 2022 as the team’s starter but was replaced by Johnson as the team’s No. 1 QB in the third game of the season. Johnson started the fourth and fifth games of the season but suffered a hand injury against Mississippi State that caused him to miss the rest of the season. King — who transferred to Georgia Tech after the season — ended up playing in six games last season, while Weigman appeared in five games and Johnson played in four.

With Johnson taking over as the team’s starter, Texas A&M’s other healthy quarterbacks include freshman Marcel Reed and redshirt sophomore Blake Bost. After facing Arkansas, the Aggies host No. 12 Alabama on Oct. 7 and visit No. 21 Tennessee on Oct. 14.