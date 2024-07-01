Reports: Chris Paul agrees to deal with Spurs after release from Warriors

Golden State Warriors v Dallas Mavericks DALLAS, TEXAS - APRIL 05: Chris Paul #3 of the Golden State Warriors looks on during the first half against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center on April 05, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images) (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Chris Paul is signing a deal with the San Antonio Spurs after his Sunday release by the Golden State Warriors, according to multiple reports.

The contract is for one year and $11 million-plus, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Golden State waived Paul ahead of a Sunday deadline that would have guaranteed his contract for $30 million next season. The Warriors reportedly sought trade suitors for Paul ahead of Sunday's deadline and released him after failing to secure a partner. Now Paul is joining the Spurs.

Paul played a single season in San Francisco, splitting time as a backcourt mate and backup to Stephen Curry. At 39 years old, his scoring abilities are significantly diminished from his All-Star prime. But Paul remains a capable playmaker and floor general who can score in spurts.

In 58 games, including 18 starts last season, Paul averaged 9.2 points, 6.8 assists, 3.9 rebounds, 1.3 turnovers and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 44.1% from the floor and 37.1% from 3-point distance. He could appeal to a contending team seeking point guard depth and leadership.

Is Klay Thompson gone too?

The Warriors released Paul as they look to retool their roster around Curry in hopes of competing in the West next season.

The future of five-time All-Star and four-time NBA champion guard Klay Thompson in Golden State is in doubt at the start of free agency. Talks with the 13-year Warriors veteran have reportedly broken down as he hits the market as an unrestricted free agent. The Los Angeles Lakers, Clippers, Dallas Mavericks and Philadelphia 76ers are among the reported teams Thompson plans to meet with in free agency.