Reports: Chiefs bringing back RB Kareem Hunt after losing Isiah Pacheco to leg injury

AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Cleveland Browns v Houston Texans HOUSTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 13: Kareem Hunt #27 of the Cleveland Browns runs during an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Houston Texans and the Cleveland Browns at NRG Stadium on January 13, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports

Kareem Hunt is officially on his way back to Kansas City.

The Chiefs struck a deal with their former running back on Tuesday afternoon to sign him to their practice squad, according to multiple reports.

Hunt visited with the Chiefs and worked out with them on Tuesday morning. It's unclear how long he will be on the practice squad, but Hunt will likely work his way into the rotation shortly.

The move came days after the Chiefs lost starting running back Isiah Pacheco to a fractured right fibula. Pacheco went down late in the Chiefs' 26-25 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon, and he was placed on injured reserve on Monday. Pacheco is expected to miss up to two months recovering.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.

