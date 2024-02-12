Report: Steelers, QB Mitchell Trubisky parting ways

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers and quarterback Mitchell Trubisky are parting ways, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports.

Per the report, the decision was mutual after the two sides discussed the situation. Trubisky, a former No. 2 overall pick, will hit the market as a free agent at 29 years old.

The decision will leave Kenny Pickett as the only quarterback under contract in Pittsburgh. Mason Rudolph served as an injury replacement to Pickett last season then kept the job in the playoffs when Pickett was healthy after leading the Steelers to three straight wins to end the regular season. He's also slated to become a free agent in the offseason.

