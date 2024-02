Detroit Pistons v Washington Wizards WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 15: Alec Burks #14 of the Detroit Pistons celebrates against the Washington Wizards during the second half at Capital One Arena on January 15, 2024 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The New York Knicks are trading Quentin Grimes and a pair of future second-round draft picks to the Detroit Pistons for Alec Burks, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Check back soon for more details.