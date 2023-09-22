Read the indictment against Sen. Bob Menendez and his wife

President Biden Hosts India Prime Minister Modi For State Visit Senator Robert Menendez, a Democrat from New Jersey, right, and Nadine Menendez arrive to attend a state dinner in honor of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted by US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, June 22, 2023. Biden and Modi announced a series of defense and commercial deals designed to improve military and economic ties between their nations during a state visit at the White House today. Photographer: Ting Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images (Bloomberg/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Sen. Robert Menendez, D-N.J., his wife Nadine Arslanian Menendez and three associates have been charged by federal prosecutors with allegedly accepting hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes in exchange for the U.S. senator’s influence.

According to the indictment unsealed Friday, Menendez is facing three federal conspiracy charges:

Conspiracy to commit bribery

Conspiracy to commit honest services fraud

Conspiracy to commit extortion under color of official right

Prosecutors allege that Menendez, his wife and three New Jersey businessmen — Wael Hana, Jose Uribe and Fred Daibes — used Menendaz’s “power and influence” as a U.S. senator to enrich themselves and Egypt. All five were ordered to appear in federal court on Sept. 27.

The alleged bribes included cash, gold, payments toward a home mortgage, “compensation for a low-or-no-showjob” and a Mercedes-Benz convertible, among other things, per the indictment.

Federal agents searching Menendez's home and safe deposit box last year found nearly $550,000 in cash, some of which was hidden in envelopes inside jackets emblazoned with Menendez's name.

In a statement, Menendez denied the charges, insisting that prosecutors “have misrepresented the normal work of a Congressional office.”

Read the indictment in full: