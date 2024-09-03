Ravens DT Justin Madubuike to go by Nnamdi, his Nigerian-given first name, going forward

Baltimore Ravens v Jacksonville Jaguars JACKSONVILLE, FL - DECEMBER 17: Justin Madubuike #92 of the Baltimore Ravens celebrates after an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium on December 17, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images) (Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

By Sean Leahy, Yahoo Sports

Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Justin Madubuike has decided to go by Nnamdi, his Nigerian-given name.

Telling the Ravens' website this week, the 26-year-old Madubuike said that following last season's breakout year, he was inspired by teammate Odafe Oweh, who also has Nigerian heritage and who went by Jayson until he was drafted in 2021.

"Coming from Nigerian culture, our parents give us like an American name and give us a Nigerian name," Madubuike said. "When we were growing up as little kids, they addressed us as our Nigerian name. So Nnamdi, I believe in my heart, that's my real name."

Madubuike was a third-round pick by the Ravens in 2020 out of Texas A&M and was a Second-team All-Pro and a Pro Bowler in 2023. In March, he signed a four-year, $98 million extension with the Ravens after leading all NFL defensive tackles with 13 sacks

Madubuike has made the name change on his Instagram and has a new nameplate above his locker. He went on to explain that his parents have always addressed him as Nnamdi, but in elementary school it was Justin — the name on his birth certificate — that caught on and what he was called away from home.

When Madubuike's father, Festus, told him that he supported the name change, that's when Madubuike was fully on board himself with the switch.

"I just felt like when I keep it real, the better player I am, the better man I am," Madubuike said. "I just was like, you know, I'm going to go with my real name. So Nnamdi is my real name."

