Rangers presented World Series rings, which feature game-used baseball leather

Chicago Cubs v. Texas Rangers ARLINGTON, TX - MARCH 30: Max Scherzer #31 of the Texas Rangers displays his World Series Championship ring prior to the game between the Chicago Cubs and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on Saturday, March 30, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Sean Berry/MLB Photos via Getty Images) (Sean Berry/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Two days after unveiling the first World Series banner in franchise history, the Texas Rangers unveiled their long-awaited championship rings.

Rangers players and coaches were given the rings in a pregame ceremony Saturday, ahead of their game against the Chicago Cubs at Globe Life Field:

The team revealed the shiny details of the rings on social media earlier Saturday, with the usual amount of Very Meaningful Numbers covering the jewelry, from the number of sapphires on the front to the engraved messages on the inside.

The ring's main innovation is the addition of leather from a baseball used in one of their four World Series wins over the Arizona Diamondbacks on the inside of the ring topper, which can be removed to show a map of the team's road wins in its postseason run.

The Rangers set an MLB record in both road wins and road winning streak with an 11-0 record as visitors against the Tampa Bay Rays, Baltimore Orioles, Houston Astros and Arizona Diamondbacks, whose team names very conveniently spell out "ROAD."

Down to the details. 💍 pic.twitter.com/0hfKIdgKSY — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) March 30, 2024

As for the Very Meaningful Numbers, nothing will ever top what the 2019 Washington Nationals did (fans might remember a "nod to the duality of franchise history), but the Rangers at least have some fun, like 16 emerald-cut diamonds in honor of "16 consecutive postseason games the Rangers homered in."

Everyone will surely remember the three diamonds under the players' names stand for "Compete with passion," Be a good teammate" and "Dominate the fundamentals."

It's a first career ring for many of the Rangers, with some notable exceptions. World Series MVP Corey Seager nabbed one with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2020, playing nearly every game at Globe Life Field. Reliever Will Smith, now a member of the Kansas City Royals, got his third straight with as many teams. And, of course, manager Bruce Bochy already had three from his time with the San Francisco Giants.