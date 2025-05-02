Rangers hire Mike Sullivan as next head coach just days after he was fired by Penguins

It didn't take long for Mike Sullivan to find work. The New York Rangers announced Sullivan as the team's next head coach Friday.

The move comes just days after the Pittsburgh Penguins fired the two-time Stanley Cup champion.

The move marks Sullivan's third stint with the Rangers. He served as an assistant with the team for two separate stints before being hired by the Penguins ahead of the 2015-16 NHL season.

